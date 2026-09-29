Asian Champions Trophy: On Pakistan’s participation, Hockey Punjab President says 'hope still there'

With the Asian Champions Trophy set to begin on October 27, preparations are underway at Burlton Park in Jalandhar, Punjab. Six teams will be participating in the event. The participation of Pakistan remains uncertain, but Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli says that they are still hopeful and trying their best to ensure that the team plays as it will give big boost to hockey and youth here. Kohli said efforts are being made to facilitate Pakistan’s participation and stated that there is still hope of the team arriving. “We are trying the team comes here. They (players ) have also expressed their wish if they can come here through the border by bus, hope is still there,” said Nitin Kohli. #AsianChampionsTrophy #Hockey #PakistanHockey #HockeyPunjab #IndiaHockey #Pakistan #AsianHockey #HockeyNews #SportsNews #ChampionsTrophy #IndianHockey #PunjabHockey

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