Asian Games Gold and Grit: How Gurindervir, Parinaaz, Satnam, Jyoti & Pushpa Won Big

In this episode of The Tribune Newsroom interview, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh is in conversation with five Asian Games medallists on success and challenges in sports. Gurinder Vir Singh won a bronze in the mixed team relay in athletics, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won two bronzes in shooting, in the skeet team and mixed team events. Rower Satnam Singh from Mansa also won two bronzes in Skull competition. Hockey defender Jyoti was part of India's gold-medal-winning women's team, which beat China 1-0 in the final after 44 years, and kabaddi captain Pushpa Rana led India to gold with a 37-34 final win over Iran. The sportspersons took questions from Tribune journalists on life, sports, infrastructure, diet, exercise, international competition, and the role of parents and the government in sporting excellence. #AsianGames2026 #AsianGames #TeamIndia #GoldMedal #IndianAthletes #GurindervirSingh #Parinaaz #SatnamSingh #Jyoti #Pushpa #IndianSports #SportsNews #AsianGamesGold #IndiaChampions

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