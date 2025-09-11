DT
At least 15 Punjabi youths recruited into Russian army since July; families demand action

Criticism over Punjab Police not arresting suspected recruitment agents
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:04 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Jagdeep Singh, whose brother died in Ukraine war fighting for Russia, addresses media. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tiwari
Families of Indian youths, particularly from Punjab, are voicing frustration as reports emerge of them being recruited into the Russian army to fight the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite Indian government requesting Russia to halt the recruitment of Indian nationals, at least 15 Punjabi youths are believed to be involved in the conflict.

Jagdeep Singh, whose brother Mandeep is among the missing, expressed desperation as he joined other family members in highlighting the plight of these youths.

"Since July this year, these recruitments have taken place, and the stranded youths have been making frantic calls to the Indian embassy in Russia, but there's been little response," Jagdeep Singh told The Tribune. Accompanied by relatives of other affected youths, he lamented the lack of effective action from the Indian government.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh along with family members of youths who have been forcefully recruited into the Russian army at Punjab Congress Bhavan on Thursday. Photo: Pardeep Tiwari

Congress MLA Pargat Singh brought these families to Chandigarh to press for action, criticising the Punjab Police for failing to identify and arrest agents allegedly involved in forcibly recruiting youths into the Russian army.

"The saddest part is Punjab Police's inability to track down these agents," Pargat Singh said, adding he had taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) without visible results.

Family members allege that compensation for youths killed in the war or pensions for injured ones are being siphoned off by these agents.

New Delhi had formally demanded the release of Indians serving in Russia's armed forces following reports of fresh recruitments. India cautioned its citizens against joining the Russian military, citing "risks and dangers" involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also raised the issue during his visit to Russia last year.

