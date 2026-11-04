BJP-SAD alliance: Sunil Jakhar says central leadership will decide, keeping Punjab’s interest first

In this episode of The Tribune interview former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar tells The Tribune Associate editor Aditi Tandon that the BJP central leadership will take a decisive call on the issue of alliance with the beat interests of Punjab at heart. Jakhar said the state was ready for BJP as the Congress had no footing in Punjab, and incumbent AAP was running on propaganda. He also expressed willingness to contest assembly elections if asked. #SunilJakhar #BJP #SAD #BJPSADAlliance #PunjabPolitics #PunjabNews #ShiromaniAkaliDal #BharatiyaJanataParty #PoliticalNews #PunjabElections #AllianceTalks #IndianPolitics #TheTribune

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