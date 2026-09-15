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Home / Videos / BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra to cover 117 seats, 12,000 villages ahead of Amit Shah rally

BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra to cover 117 seats, 12,000 villages ahead of Amit Shah rally

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 05:28 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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With months to go for the state assembly elections, the BJP’s fourfold “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” followed by the September 30 mega rally by Home Minister Amit Shah at Jalandhar is set to act as the party’s formal war cry ahead of the electoral campaign before upcoming elections. Aimed to capitalise on the prevailing anti-drugs sentiment in state and to mobilise mass public support for the same, the yatra starting September 18 to 21 from Pathankot (Madhopur-Sujnapur) Ekta Sthal, Fazilka, Talwandi Sabo and Fatehgarh Sahib, will traverse across 117 constituencies,12000 villages and 143 small towns, culminating at Jalandhar urban on September 30. BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said, “The yatra campaign and the Home Minister’s rally mark the party’s formal call for eradication of drugs in the state, ahead of elections. SAD, Congress and AAP have failed to deliver on this issue. The BJP, be it Ram Mandir, Kartarpur Corridor, or host of commemorative days dedicated to the gurus, has credibility to deliver its promises. People will place faith in the party.”

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