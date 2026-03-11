What does it take to become a five-time World Chess Champion? In this Tribune exclusive, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh sits down with Viswanathan Anand to unpack Lightning Kid — a deeply personal book that draws 64 life lessons from 64 squares of a chessboard. From childhood struggles to grandmaster glory, Anand reflects on the roles of talent, discipline, and the parents who shaped him into a legend.

Advertisement

#ViswanathanAnand #ChessChampion #ChessSecrets #HardWork #Talent #Inspiration #ChessLegend #AnandReveals #ChessIndia #ChampionStory

Advertisement