DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / Champion's Secret: Was It Talent, Hard Work, or His Parents? Anand Reveals All

Champion's Secret: Was It Talent, Hard Work, or His Parents? Anand Reveals All

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 01:50 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

What does it take to become a five-time World Chess Champion? In this Tribune exclusive, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh sits down with Viswanathan Anand to unpack Lightning Kid — a deeply personal book that draws 64 life lessons from 64 squares of a chessboard. From childhood struggles to grandmaster glory, Anand reflects on the roles of talent, discipline, and the parents who shaped him into a legend.

Advertisement

#ViswanathanAnand #ChessChampion #ChessSecrets #HardWork #Talent #Inspiration #ChessLegend #AnandReveals #ChessIndia #ChampionStory

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts