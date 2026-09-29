Chandigarh bulldozer action: Illegal houses demolished in Ram Darbar

Under the orders of Chandigarh administration, 15 illegal structures of miscreants and repeated offenders have been demolished while according to information,30-35 more, illegally built structures are in the process of being demolished. #Chandigarh #RamDarbar #BulldozerAction #DemolitionDrive #ChandigarhNews #IllegalConstruction #Encroachment #ChandigarhAdministration #BreakingNews #PunjabNews #TricityNews #latestnews

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