Chandigarh: IED Recovered Near Sector 43 ISBT, Bomb Squad & Forensic Teams Reach Spot

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Chandigarh Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Sector 43 ISBT on Sunday. The device was reportedly packed inside a tiffin bag and spotted by an onlooker. Police cordoned off the area, while bomb squad and forensic teams reached the spot for examination. The incident is under investigation, and further details are awaited from authorities.

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