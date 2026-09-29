Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari calls for a JPC to review EC work

Former union minister and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari backs the impeachment of Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar if he doesn’t resign himself. Speaking to Associate Editor, New Delhi Bureau Aditi Tandon Tewari says reasons behind disenfranchisement of all 13 crore people should be placed in the public domain and voter enrolment exercise must begin afresh under the scrutiny of a joint parliamentary committee. #ManishTewari #Chandigarh #ElectionCommission #ECI #JPC #ElectionCommissionIndia #SIR #ElectoralRolls #Congress #IndianPolitics #ChandigarhNews #ElectionNews #LatestNews

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