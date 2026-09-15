Chandigarh rail disruption: Passengers react as services remain hit for over a month

Train services at Chandigarh railway station are facing disruptions for 36 days as part of the ongoing redevelopment project. With platforms and railway lines being closed in phases, hundreds of trains have been cancelled, rerouted, short-terminated or shifted to different platforms. The Tribune speaks to passengers at Chandigarh railway station to understand how the disruption is affecting their journeys.

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