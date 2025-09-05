Chitti Bein causes havoc in Kukad Pind

Advertisement
The farmers of Kukad Pind have faced a double trouble since the recent past. Earlier, they had to wage a long battle against the state government to get the land pooling policy withdrawn as their village land was proposed to be taken for Urban Estate, Phase-3. Now the floods have ravaged the paddy crop sown along the Chitti Bein rivulet.
