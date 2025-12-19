Civilians cross Line of Control in Poonch despite alert, raising LoC security concerns

Advertisement

The recent crossing of the Line of Control (LoC) by two civilians has raised serious concerns over border security, particularly in the backdrop of increased terror attacks and repeated infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based militants and drug smugglers.

In one incident, a man from Poonch district crossed into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on December 10. In another, a woman from PoJK was apprehended by the Army along the LoC in the Poonch sector. Both incidents have unsettled the security establishment tasked with guarding the sensitive border.

The Army is responsible for guarding the LoC, while the Border Security Force (BSF) mans the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. However, the ease with which civilians were able to cross the LoC has raised questions, with security experts pointing out that if locals can cross undetected, trained terrorists could potentially exploit similar gaps.

There have been multiple infiltration attempts by militants in the Poonch sector in the past, many of which were foiled by security forces.

According to officials, 28-year-old Shahid Khan, a resident of Qasba village in Poonch, had gone to attend a marriage function at Kirni village located along the LoC. It was reported that he crossed into PoJK near the Bodiya post of the Pakistani Army, walking along a stream. It remains unclear whether the crossing was inadvertent or deliberate.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old woman identified as Shehnaz Akhter, a resident of Kotli in PoJK, was apprehended by soldiers along the LoC in the Mendhar area of Poonch. Troops guarding the border fence noticed her movement and detained her.

Officials said several civilians had been apprehended in the past after crossing into this side of the LoC from Rajouri and Poonch districts. After detailed verification, many were repatriated.

Terror incidents across the Jammu region have increased over the past three years, with multiple ambushes and encounters reported. Several soldiers have been killed in action during attacks carried out by Paskistan-trained militants who managed to infiltrate the mountainous and forested terrain.

Poonch district has witnessed several ambushes on Army vehicles in recent years. Security officials say these militants are highly trained and carefully select locations to carry out attacks.

Recently, a Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the forest area of Majalta in Udhampur district.