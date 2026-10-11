CJP Protest: Connaught Place Shut In Delhi, Hundreds Detained Near Barricades | Ground Report

Delhi’s iconic commercial market Connaught Place was shut down on Saturday amid calls of a protest by CJP against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Hundreds of protesters were detained in the area while trying to breach heavy police barricading and paramilitary guard rails. Cops used force to restrain agitating people who were moved to sports stadia and community centres which have been converted into makeshift holding camps. The Tribune staff correspondent Manikant Mishra brings this ground report. Tribune video: Manas Ranjan #CJPProtest #ConnaughtPlace #DelhiProtest #GyaneshKumar #DelhiPolice #JantarMantar #ProtestersDetained #DelhiNews #GroundReport #TheTribune #ManikantMishra #ManasRanjan #PoliticalNews #IndiaNews

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