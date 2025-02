#DecodeHaryana: Haryana to give MSP on natural farming crops, says Haryana agri minister

In the coming days, the Haryana govt will provide #MSP on natural farming crops. Agri Minister Shyam Singh Rana shares insights with Haryana Bureau Chief Geetanjali Gayatri in #DecodeHaryana. PM Modi to inaugurate Ganaur Mandi. The state will also boost the fisheries sector.

#shyamsinghrana #haryanafarmers #haryana #bjpgovernment #GanaurMandi

