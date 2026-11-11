Delhi launches first Yamuna river cruise service

Delhi on Tuesday launched its first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna, adding a new attraction to the Capital's tourism landscape. Named the ‘Namo Yamuna River Safari’, the cruise will operate along a 5-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, offering a 40-minute ride for Rs 500 per person. The electrically powered vessel can accommodate up to 30 passengers and aims to promote river-based tourism in the national Capital. The Tribune’s Delhi Staff Correspondent Anshita Mehra brings you details of the new cruise service and what it means for tourism in Delhi #YamunaRiverCruise #Delhi #DelhiNews #YamunaRiver #RiverCruise #DelhiTourism #RiverTourism #TourismIndia #IndiaNews #LatestNews