Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP dominates | 7 seats won, AAP secures 3

Catch the key highlights from the much-anticipated MCD bypoll results, where the BJP emerged as the frontrunner by winning 7 of the 12 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party retained 3 seats, Congress made its presence felt with a win in Sangam Vihar, and the All India Forward Bloc secured the Chandni Mahal ward.

