Delhi rape case: DU students march for women’s safety, demand safer public spaces

Students from Miranda House and other Delhi University colleges gathered at the Arts Faculty today for a solidarity march centred on women’s safety. The march comes amid renewed concerns following the recent rape case of a minor girl in a Delhi park. Just days ago LSR students had also held a separate march demanding safe campus and public spaces. The Tribune’s Staff correspondent Harsh Yadav spoke to students on their concerns. #Delhi #DelhiNews #DUStudents #DelhiUniversity #WomensSafety #WomenSafety #DelhiProtest #StudentProtest #SaferPublicSpaces #DelhiRapeCase #IndiaNews #LatestNews #BreakingNews

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