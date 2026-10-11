Delhi Seemapuri Building Collapse Raises Questions Over Safety Rules After Satya Niketan PG Tragedy

n this ground report, The Tribune Staff Correspondent Rahul Gahlawat visits New Seemapuri, a day after a residential building collapse killed four people, including a four-month pregnant woman, and injured eight. The 20–25-year-old structure stood on government land in a densely populated jhuggi settlement. Residents claimed the building developed cracks after earthquake tremors day before yesterday. The Authorities have not yet established any link between the tremors and the collapse. The incident has once again put lack of regulatory oversight in a fast expanding and overcrowded Delhi in focus. #Delhi #Seemapuri #BuildingCollapse #DelhiNews #BuildingSafety #UrbanSafety #DelhiCivicIssues

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