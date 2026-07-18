Don’t deploy Indian sea farers for Strait of Hormuz

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The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has directed merchant shipping companies to ‘stop deploying’ Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice. Meanwhile India has said the terminal at Chabahar port has not been hit in US strikes. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responding to questions if the Chabahar port had been hit, said: “We have seen some reports in that regard, but we can also tell you that the terminal itself did not face any damage." India is deeply invested in the port has a terminal. Meanwhile Jaiswal added “there was a waiver which was given by America ( allowing India to operate the port) ; that waiver got over some time back. Post that, we have been in discussion with relevant stakeholders as to how to take this particular issue forward”. Iran media had reported on Friday that maritime control tower of a port in Chabahar was hit while US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had post an image on X of a tower being blown up. The DGMA Indian advisory follows a series of attacks on merchant vessels in recent days. The Advisory cited the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict. Under the advisory, ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies have been directed to avoid assigning Indian seafarers to voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders. The DGMA also hosted National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (Retd). Discussions also covered operational preparedness and collaborative response mechanisms in light of evolving maritime security developments in the Persian Gulf region. #StraitOfHormuz #IndianSeafarers #MaritimeNews #ShippingNews #IndianNavy #GlobalTrade #MiddleEast #DefenceNews #IndiaNews #MerchantNavy #MaritimeSecurity #BreakingNews #Geopolitics #WorldNews #ShippingIndustry

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