Government veterinary dispensaries and hospitals, established to provide essential healthcare to livestock and other animals, have been reduced to abandoned structures in several villages in Mohali district. The Tribune visited four government veterinary facilities in the district — Mirzapur, Karoran, Parchh and Kasauli — and found a troubling picture: crumbling infrastructure, absent staff, empty medicine shelves and allegations that employees draw salaries while the facilities remain virtually defunct.

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