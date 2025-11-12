Everyone can find a piece of themselves in Shazia: Yami Gautam Dhar on Haq

Yami Gautam Dhar opens up about trusting her instincts when choosing roles, working with Emraan Hashmi, the experience of motherhood and how her Himachal roots continue to keep her grounded.

Advertisement

#YamiGautamDhar #Haq #ShahBanoCase #EmraanHashmi #SuparnVarma #Pollywood #Bollywood #WomenInFilm #FaithJusticeCourage

Advertisement