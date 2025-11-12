Everyone can find a piece of themselves in Shazia: Yami Gautam Dhar on Haq

Yami Gautam Dhar opens up about trusting her instincts when choosing roles, working with Emraan Hashmi, the experience of motherhood and how her Himachal roots continue to keep her grounded.
Advertisement
#YamiGautamDhar #Haq #ShahBanoCase #EmraanHashmi #SuparnVarma #Pollywood #Bollywood #WomenInFilm #FaithJusticeCourage
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement