FIFA World Cup final: Young footballers in Chandigarh on Argentina vs Spain clash

The Tribune's Deepankar Sharda hits the ground to bring us this report, capturing raw reactions and honest takes from young footballers ahead of the much-anticipated Argentina vs Spain final. From training grounds to local football academies, these rising stars share their predictions, favorite players, and what this match means for the future of the sport. Watch as the next generation of football talent breaks down the tactics, hypes up their favorite moments, and weighs in on who they think will lift the trophy.

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