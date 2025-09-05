Flood threat recedes in Patiala after breaches in Narwan and SYL canal are plugged

Advertisement

The flood threat in Patiala, Punjab, has receded after breaches in the Narwan and SYL canals were successfully plugged. Authorities acted swiftly to restore water flow and prevent further damage to nearby areas. Residents are now witnessing relief as flood levels decrease. Stay updated for the latest news on Punjab flood management and recovery efforts.

