France submits bids for making 114 Rafale

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French plane maker Dassault Aviation has submitted its technical and commercial proposal to India that would include local production and significant technology transfer for making Rafale jets. India is looking to procure an additional 114 Rafale jets from France and had sent a formal letter of request (LoR) in may this year. The IAF Rafale will be acquired under a ‘Make in India’ scheme, with French plane maker Dassault partnering with an Indian firm. For the deal, India has laid down a set of non -negotiable clauses including indigenous weapons, data links. France has assured it was comfortable sharing technology for the Rafale fighter jets integrating Indian weapons onto the jet as part of the deal. Engine, airframe and avionics are part of transfer of technology. The Integration of Indian weapons, missiles and ammunition on all the 114 jets is also part of the deal. The plane maker is expected to provide secure data links to allow digital integration of the jets with Indian radars and sensors sending imagery to ground-based controllers. The IAF flies what is the ‘F3R’ version of the plane, same as the French Air Force. Dassault Aviation has introduced the ‘F-4’ version – an upgrade. India is seeking a mix of the ‘F-4’ version and upcoming ‘F-5’ version. The plane maker will be providing transfer of technology (ToT) for making air frames. Its suppliers like engine maker Safran and avionics provider Thales will be part of the ToT. The indigenous content is expected to be between 55 % and 60 % once ToT for air frames, engines and avionics is done. The upgrade includes next generation of active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for longer detection range and improved resilience to electronic warfare. It is to have a better self-protection system to detect and counter new and emerging threats. #Rafale #RafaleJet #France #IndiaFrance #RafaleDeal #RafaleFighter #IndianAirForce #IAF #DefenceNews #MilitaryNews #FighterJets #DefenceDeal #AviationNews #IndiaNews #BreakingNews

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