From rehri stalls to hockey fields these Punjab girls are unstoppable

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At 5 am, when most of the city is still asleep, nearly 80 girls at the School of Eminence, Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian, are already out on the hockey ground. More than 50 of these girls have played at the state level, and six have represented India at the national school championships — an extraordinary record for a school where around 70% of the players come from financially struggling families. Their fathers work as rehri vendors, factory workers, delivery riders, and auto-rickshaw drivers. From dawn practice to classrooms, and another training session that runs till 7 pm, these girls are balancing sport, studies, and financial hardship — all in pursuit of a place on the national hockey stage. Watch their journey from the fields of Mundian to state and national hockey arenas

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