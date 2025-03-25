DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Germany to work with India on defence, trade, green technologies, recruiting & in Indo-Pacific:Envoy

Germany to work with India on defence, trade, green technologies, recruiting & in Indo-Pacific:Envoy

Germany to work with India on defence, trade, green technologies, recruiting & in Indo-Pacific:Envoy Germany & India Strengthen Ties in Defence, Trade, Green Tech & More! Germany and India are deepening their partnership across key sectors, including defense cooperation,...
article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:24 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Germany to work with India on defence, trade, green technologies, recruiting & in Indo-Pacific:Envoy Germany & India Strengthen Ties in Defence, Trade, Green Tech & More! Germany and India are deepening their partnership across key sectors, including defense cooperation, trade, green technologies, skilled worker recruitment, and Indo-Pacific strategy. From joint military projects to clean energy initiatives and opportunities for Indian professionals in Germany, this collaboration is set to shape the future of both nations! 🔹 Defence & Security – Strengthening military ties & Indo-Pacific strategy 🔹 Trade & Investment – Expanding business and economic cooperation 🔹 Green Technologies – Focus on renewable energy & sustainability 🔹 Skilled Workforce – Germany recruiting Indian talent in IT, engineering & healthcare 🔹 Indo-Pacific Cooperation – Promoting regional stability & maritime security Watch the full video to learn how India and Germany are working together for a brighter future! 🌏✨ 🔔 Don't forget to LIKE, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE for more updates! #IndiaGermany #Defence #Trade #GreenTech #SkilledWorkers #IndoPacific #Geopolitics #Germany #India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper