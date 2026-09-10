Harsimrat Badal seeks FIR, CBI probe against CM Mann’s wife over rape case claim

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today met National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and urged her to direct the Punjab government to file an FIR against Gurpreet Kaur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife. Harsimrat Badal alleged that Kaur took Rs 5 crore in lieu of supressing a rape case in the state. The former union minister spoke to The Tribune principal correspondent Surya Pillai after the meeting. #HarsimratBadal #BhagwantMann #Punjab #PunjabNews #NCW #NationalCommissionForWomen #CBIProbe #FIR #ShiromaniAkaliDal #SAD #PunjabPolitics #BreakingNews #indianews

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