He lost both legs, not his spirit — former Jalandhar footballer coaches from wheelchair

After losing both his legs in a road accident in 2006, Harpal Singh could have left sports behind. Instead, he found a new way to stay connected to the game he loved. A Mathematics teacher at a government school, Harpal has been coaching the school’s volleyball and kabaddi teams for the past three years-- from his wheelchair. His dedication is inspiring a new generation of young players. A former national-level footballer, Harpal now combines teaching, coaching and his own sporting ambitions. Watch his inspiring story of courage and an unbreakable love for sport. #Football #FootballCoach #Inspiration #Resilience #Sports #SportsNews #FootballStory #Motivation #NeverGiveUp #DisabilityInclusion #AdaptiveSports #inspiringstories

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