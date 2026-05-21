Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur Inaugurates The Tribune Edu Expo in Shimla

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Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur inaugurated The Tribune Edu Expo in Shimla, bringing together leading colleges, universities, and education experts under one platform. The event aims to guide students on higher education choices, career opportunities, and future academic pathways. The expo features interactive sessions, counseling stalls, and expert insights to help students make informed decisions about their careers.

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