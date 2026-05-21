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Home / Videos / Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur Inaugurates The Tribune Edu Expo in Shimla

Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur Inaugurates The Tribune Edu Expo in Shimla

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:01 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur inaugurated The Tribune Edu Expo in Shimla, bringing together leading colleges, universities, and education experts under one platform. The event aims to guide students on higher education choices, career opportunities, and future academic pathways. The expo features interactive sessions, counseling stalls, and expert insights to help students make informed decisions about their careers.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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