How a change done by Japan, opens door for India

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India and Japan, on Thursday took another step towards military cooperation and inked a ‘memorandum of arrangement’ on maritime cooperation between Navies of the two countries. The two- sides will also explore joint development in naval warship building. The development is an important step in military ties of the two countries. India is looking to partner in cutting-edge technology that Japan holds like sea-planes, conventional submarines, marine engine and aero engines. It also holds technology for military grade semi-conductors, needed for avionics. India’s quest is looking possible after Tokyo, in April, changed rules for its own exports. Called the ‘three principles on transfer of defence equipment and technology’, ease out self-imposed restrictions on selling and sharing military technology. Until now, the transfer of Japan-produced military products was limited to search and rescue, transportation, surveillance, mine-countermeasures. With amendment in April, transfers of all defence equipment become possible. New Delhi wants co-development and co-production of military equipment. Japanese investment in India runs into billions of dollars in making cars, semi-conductors, steel plants, transport projects like bullet trains, railways and metro, among others. The first military equipment project happened in November 2024 when the two sides signed their maiden military co-development and co-production project to make specialised radio communication equipment used by naval warships. In the past decade there have been two failed military equipment proposals – one on making conventional submarines and other on a sea-plane. Now the sea plane is back in focus. In January this year the Ministry of Defence asked international companies to supply four specialised amphibious planes that can land and take off from sea. MoD wants to take four amphibious aircraft on lease for a period of four years for the Indian Navy. Japanese ShinMaywa Industries, makes a plane called ‘US-2’ and that is in reckoning for this leasing.

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