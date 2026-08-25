DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Videos / How a change done by Japan, opens door for India

How a change done by Japan, opens door for India

article_Author
.
Updated At : 11:03 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Advertisement

India and Japan, on Thursday took another step towards military cooperation and inked a ‘memorandum of arrangement’ on maritime cooperation between Navies of the two countries. The two- sides will also explore joint development in naval warship building. The development is an important step in military ties of the two countries. India is looking to partner in cutting-edge technology that Japan holds like sea-planes, conventional submarines, marine engine and aero engines. It also holds technology for military grade semi-conductors, needed for avionics. India’s quest is looking possible after Tokyo, in April, changed rules for its own exports. Called the ‘three principles on transfer of defence equipment and technology’, ease out self-imposed restrictions on selling and sharing military technology. Until now, the transfer of Japan-produced military products was limited to search and rescue, transportation, surveillance, mine-countermeasures. With amendment in April, transfers of all defence equipment become possible. New Delhi wants co-development and co-production of military equipment. Japanese investment in India runs into billions of dollars in making cars, semi-conductors, steel plants, transport projects like bullet trains, railways and metro, among others. The first military equipment project happened in November 2024 when the two sides signed their maiden military co-development and co-production project to make specialised radio communication equipment used by naval warships. In the past decade there have been two failed military equipment proposals – one on making conventional submarines and other on a sea-plane. Now the sea plane is back in focus. In January this year the Ministry of Defence asked international companies to supply four specialised amphibious planes that can land and take off from sea. MoD wants to take four amphibious aircraft on lease for a period of four years for the Indian Navy. Japanese ShinMaywa Industries, makes a plane called ‘US-2’ and that is in reckoning for this leasing.

Advertisement

#Japan #India #JapanIndiaRelations #IndiaJapanTies #JapanIndiaPartnership #JapanNews #IndiaNews #EconomicOpportunities #JapanInvestment

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts