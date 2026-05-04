How BJP coloured Bengal saffron, demolished Mamata Banerjee & entered Kerala

In this episode of The Tribune Debate, The Tribune’s editor in chief Jyoti Malhotra spoke to Tribune columnists ans senior journalists Shikha Mukherjee in Kolkata, Nirupama Subramanian in Chennai and C Gouri Dasan Nair in Thiruvananthapuram on the BJP sweep in Bengali, why the DMK was demolished in Tamil Nadu and why the Congress won Kerala

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#BJP #WestBengal #MamataBanerjee #KeralaPolitics #IndianPolitics #ElectionAnalysis #BJPvsTMC #BengalElections #PoliticsIndia

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