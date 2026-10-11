How parents can help kids become world champions: India Archery coach Jiwanjot Teja tells all

In this episode of The Tribune interview, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh is in conversation with Jiwanjot Teja, Dronacharya Award winner and archery coach. Five of his players have become Arjuna awardees. Teja was recently coach of the archery team which won nine medals at the Asian Games. He is one of the finest coaches in the country, but at one time he was disappointed with the system and left for Canada, where he drove a truck for several months. The call of his students and the motherland brought him back. He restarted his training, produced more champions, and won the Dronacharya Award. #JiwanjotTeja #IndianArchery #ArcheryChampion #WorldChampion #IndianSports #ParentingTips #SportsParenting #YoungAthletes

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