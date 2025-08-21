How Punjab is cracking down on organised begging rackets : Social Security Min Dr Baljit Kaur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur speaks to The Tribune Special Correspondent Ruchika M Khanna on why she launched the campaign to rescue child beggars and their rehabilitation. #PunjabNews #DrBaljitKaur #OrganizedBegging #BeggingRacket #PunjabPolice #SocialSecurity #CrimeNews #IndiaNews #PunjabUpdate #GovernmentAction #AntiBeggingDrive #PunjabGovt #SocialWelfare #BeggingCrackdown
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement