How the BSF thwarts terrorists and why drugs carrying drones are not shot down regularly in Punjab?

In this special #TheTribune Interview, ex-IG BSF J S Oberoi recounts to Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh the discovery of a tunnel from across the border and how he facilitated return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and why still entire border...
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 04:18 PM May 21, 2025 IST
In this special #TheTribune Interview, ex-IG BSF J S Oberoi recounts to Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh the discovery of a tunnel from across the border and how he facilitated return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and why still entire border can't be sealed?

#BSF #PunjabBorder #DrugSmuggling #DroneIntrusion #Terrorism #BorderSecurity #IndiaNews #BSFAction #PunjabCrisis #DroneSmuggling #SmugglingAlert #NationalSecurity #BSFIndia #PakistanBorder

