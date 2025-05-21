How the BSF thwarts terrorists and why drugs carrying drones are not shot down regularly in Punjab?

In this special #TheTribune Interview, ex-IG BSF J S Oberoi recounts to Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh the discovery of a tunnel from across the border and how he facilitated return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and why still entire border can't be sealed?

Advertisement

#BSF #PunjabBorder #DrugSmuggling #DroneIntrusion #Terrorism #BorderSecurity #IndiaNews #BSFAction #PunjabCrisis #DroneSmuggling #SmugglingAlert #NationalSecurity #BSFIndia #PakistanBorder