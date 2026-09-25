I have gained nothing by joining BJP, it has never consulted me on Punjab : Capt Amarinder Singh

In this episode of The Tribune Newsroom, former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, formerly of the Congress party and since 2021 with the BJP, talks about the spectrum of Punjab politics as well as the Centre, why the BJP doesn't understand Punjab, why he won't rejoin the Congress party, why Pakistan's security lies in keeping Punjab and India disturbed but that India and Pakistan should still talk to each other to reach a long-term understanding. The interview was anchored by Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune #CaptAmarinderSingh #BJP #PunjabPolitics #PunjabNews #PunjabBJP #AmarinderSingh #PunjabPoliticalNews

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