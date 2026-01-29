India-EU FTA signal’s India is opening up

India and the European Union trade deal signals to Europe ‘Invest in India’. Deal was under negotiation for last twenty years. EU was sanguine with its relations with the US and had a vast trade going with China. Post-Covid, EU is now diversifying and needs to secure supply chain. We being the fourth largest economy and look like an option. India as an economy that is important. This has come about and the changed geo-political scenario means I can say ‘Thank you Donald Trump.’ US is a major partner for us and we should try and cement the trade deal. We have to work and have a trade deal with US and protect our interest. Glad we have had deal with EU we need to build autonomy. We have $ 100 billion-plus two-way trade with US and need to partner them. We need to be more mindful of US and Chinese coming together. EU and US together maintains a rules based order and keeps the Chinese at bay.

Advertisement

#IndiaEU #IndiaEUFTA #TradeDeal #GlobalEconomy #InternationalTrade #IndiaOpeningUp #EconomicGrowth #ForeignPolicy #EUIndia

Advertisement