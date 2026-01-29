DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / India-EU FTA signal’s India is opening up

India-EU FTA signal’s India is opening up

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 06:42 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

India and the European Union trade deal signals to Europe ‘Invest in India’. Deal was under negotiation for last twenty years. EU was sanguine with its relations with the US and had a vast trade going with China. Post-Covid, EU is now diversifying and needs to secure supply chain. We being the fourth largest economy and look like an option. India as an economy that is important. This has come about and the changed geo-political scenario means I can say ‘Thank you Donald Trump.’ US is a major partner for us and we should try and cement the trade deal. We have to work and have a trade deal with US and protect our interest. Glad we have had deal with EU we need to build autonomy. We have $ 100 billion-plus two-way trade with US and need to partner them. We need to be more mindful of US and Chinese coming together. EU and US together maintains a rules based order and keeps the Chinese at bay.

Advertisement

#IndiaEU #IndiaEUFTA #TradeDeal #GlobalEconomy #InternationalTrade #IndiaOpeningUp #EconomicGrowth #ForeignPolicy #EUIndia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts