India to host F35 stealth jet for first time

A batch of US built fifth-generation stealth jets, the F35, landed at the Indian Air Force base at Jodhpur today and will make its India-debut in multi-nation exercise Tarang Shakti. The exercise commenced today while the operational part commences Sept 28. Besides the US, France, Germany, UAE, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka, are among the eight countries that have sent in their air assets. Another 32 countries are participating as observors. IAF is expected to field the Rafale and the Russian origin Sukhoi-30MKI while the F-35, is set make its debut here. Sources said IAF while flying alongside western aircraft like the US F-35 and French Air Force’s Rafale, uses ‘tactical data links’ to bridge the gap between Western and Russian-origin hardware, the IAF relies on its proprietary, indigenous data link networks and tactical software. This allows the Sukhoi-30MKIs to securely receive mission data, radar tracks, and targeting details directly into their cockpits from the central command network without compromising the software source code. This is not the F-35’s first visit to India, it has been showcased at aero-shows in Bangalore, but the plane has never come for military exercise. However, the IAF has operated alongside the F-35 at exercise Pitch Black in Australia in July. Last year in June, a F-35-B ( the marine version of the jet) had made a forced landing Thiruvanathapuram. The jet, was part of British Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales. Last week, IAF officials said the exercise will include large force engagements involving high value aerial assets, air mobility operations, dynamic targeting, combat search and rescue. The diversity of missions will enable the participants to train across multiple facets of air operations, bringing together fighter support and specialist capabilities in a common operational conduct. #F35 #F35FighterJet #StealthFighter #India #USIndia #DefenceNews #IndianAirForce #MilitaryAviation #FighterJet

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