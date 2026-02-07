India–US Trade Explained: Why dairy, poultry and staples remain off-limits

Advertisement

India and the US today announced the conclusion of a framework for the much awaited interim trade deal. The deal means 50 % tariffs which Donald Trump announced on Indian exports will now be slashed to 18 %, much lower than China’s, Vietnam and Bangladesh thus benefitting Indian exporters. #IndiaUSTrade #TradeRelations #DairyTrade #PoultryTrade #StapleFoodTrade #AgriculturalTrade #TradeBarriers #IndiaEconomy #USEconomy #InternationalTrade

Advertisement