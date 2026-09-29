Cricket fever grips New Chandigarh as youngsters turn up in large numbers at the box office to buy students' category tickets for enjoying the India vs West Indies ODI, schedule here on October 3. Fans beat the rains, long queues, and mismanagement to get the ticket for the match, which will feature greats like Viral Kholi and Rohit Sharma. #IndiaVsWestIndies #INDvsWI #ODI #Cricket #PunjabCricket #Mullanpur #Punjab #CricketFans

Advertisement