Indus water diversion plan set to trigger political row

Politics over water is set to intensify as the Central government pushes forward with its proposed plan to divert water from Indus river systems through a 113-km canal to other states. A feasibility survey is currently underway to assess how the waters of the rivers governed by the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) can be diverted to Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of the country