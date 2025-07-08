DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Videos / Indus water diversion plan set to trigger political row

Indus water diversion plan set to trigger political row

article_Author
.
Updated At : 01:41 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Advertisement

Politics over water is set to intensify as the Central government pushes forward with its proposed plan to divert water from Indus river systems through a 113-km canal to other states. A feasibility survey is currently underway to assess how the waters of the rivers governed by the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) can be diverted to Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of the country #IndusWaterTreaty, #WaterPolitics, #IndusRiver, #IndiaPakistanTensions, #WaterDispute, #IndusDiversion, #Geopolitics, #BreakingNews, #SouthAsiaPolitics, #RiverDispute

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts