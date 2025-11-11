DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / Interview Prof Deepti Dharmani, vice chancellor of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani

Interview Prof Deepti Dharmani, vice chancellor of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:30 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement
#DeeptiDharmani #CBLUBhiwani #EducationReforms
In an interview with The Tribune, CBLU Vice Chancellor delves in details about the new courses, shortage of staff and her vision about the university which has 75% girl students. #DeeptiDharmani #CBLUBhiwani #EducationReforms #HaryanaEducation #HigherEducation #UniversityLeadership #WomenInEducation #TheTribune #CBLU #Bhiwani Interview Prof Deepti Dharmani, vice chancellor of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani Official YouTube Channel of The Tribune, North India’s oldest and most trusted newspaper, published from Chandigarh, India. With a legacy dating back to 1881, The Tribune has always stood for fearless, fair, and factual reporting. Founded in Lahore by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia and now published from Chandigarh, The Tribune has evolved into a modern multimedia news platform—bringing the power of credible journalism to the digital generation. This is where tradition meets technology. On our official YouTube channel, we bring the news to life through video—fast, direct, and engaging.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts