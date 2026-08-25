Jalandhar bandh: Kirtan, langar mark QIM protest at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk

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On the call of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM), almost a complete bandh was observed in Jalandhar. The epicentre of the bandh in city was at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk where kirtan was held in the middle of the road intersection. Water, tea and langar was served to the activists who turned out in large numbers. QIM Punjab convener Pal Singh France, Awaaz-e-Qaum leader Manjit Singh Kartarpur, nihang organisations, members of Sikh Talmel Committee and leaders of the SAD and Congress were in attendance.

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