Jalandhar city station redevelopment delayed: 2 years after announcement, work yet to take off

Two years after the redevelopment of Jalandhar City railway station was announced under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, construction work is yet to take off. The ₹219-crore project was announced in February 2024 to transform the station and provide better facilities for passengers. While officials say construction is expected to begin soon, the main redevelopment work is still pending. The route near the GRP police station has already been closed and traffic diverted, with the existing building on the stretch proposed to be demolished for the new station building. What is causing the delay? And what do passengers expect from the redeveloped Jalandhar City station? We visit the station to hear from commuters and assess the ground situation. The Tribune's Rishika Kriti reports #Jalandhar #JalandharNews #JalandharCityStation #RailwayStation #StationRedevelopment #RailwayRedevelopment

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