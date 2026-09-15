Jalandhar school students eat mid-day meals near toilets amid space crunch

Students at Government Primary/Middle School in Kabir Nagar, Jalandhar, are facing a severe space crunch, with some having their mid-day meals near washrooms and others eating inside classrooms. The school has more than 250 primary students and operates in two shifts due to limited infrastructure. Cramped classrooms, inadequate meal space and little room for sports and other activities highlight the challenges faced by students and teachers. When The Tribune visited the school, students were seen having their meals in batches due to the lack of space. Report by Akanksha Bhardwaj

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