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Home / Videos / Jantar Mantar on High Alert as CJP-Led Groups Push Ahead with ‘Vote Chori’ Protest

Jantar Mantar on High Alert as CJP-Led Groups Push Ahead with ‘Vote Chori’ Protest

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 12:19 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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In this ground report, The Tribune’s Harsh Yadav captures the security situation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where heavy police deployment, multiple layers of barricading and checkpoints have been put in place ahead of the CJP-led ‘Vote Chori’ protest. Despite the denial of permission, student and youth outfits are mobilising against alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and wider electoral reforms. The protest has drawn support from Left-affiliated student organisations, while Congress-affiliated NSUI has decided to continue its agitation independently. With restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force and protesters being detained at several locations, the focus is on the police response and the groups’ efforts to mobilise in central Delhi... #JantarMantar #CJP #CJPProtest #VoteChori #DelhiPolice #DelhiSecurity #DelhiProtest #CockroachJantaParty #VotingRights #ElectoralRolls #NewDelhi #PoliticalNews #indianews

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