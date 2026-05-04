Jhalmuri & jubilation at Bharatiya Janata Party HQ in New Delhi as Bengal turns saffron

Associate Editor New Delhi Aditi Tandon captures the celebratory mood at BJP national headquarters after the party scripted history in West Bengal by consolidating leads against TMC and comprehensively won Assam. A Jhalmuri stall at BJP office capped the celebrations

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