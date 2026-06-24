Kinnaur Bailey Bridge Collapses on NH-05, Dumper Falls Into River; Traffic Disrupted

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A Bailey bridge on National Highway 05 near Tapri in Kinnaur district collapsed while a dumper was crossing it, causing the vehicle to fall along with the structure. The driver sustained minor injuries and was rescued by police and shifted to a nearby hospital. The incident near Urni Dhank disrupted traffic movement, and authorities have diverted vehicles through alternative routes while restoration work is initiated.

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