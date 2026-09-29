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Home / Videos / Lobsang Sangay on BRICS, Modi-Xi Talks, Tibet & Dalai Lama Succession | Exclusive Interview

Lobsang Sangay on BRICS, Modi-Xi Talks, Tibet & Dalai Lama Succession | Exclusive Interview

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 12:10 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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In this exclusive interview with The Tribune, former Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration Dr Lobsang Sangay speaks to Ujwal Jalali, Principal Correspondent (Foreign Affairs), on the rapidly evolving geopolitics surrounding Tibet, China and the Himalayan region. The conversation begins with the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and China’s growing influence within the grouping, with Sangay discussing what he expects from Beijing as it takes over the BRICS chairmanship. He also responds to the latest Modi-Xi meeting and the efforts to stabilise India-China relations, China’s position on Tibet and its territorial claims against India, and the challenge of balancing greater economic engagement with China while reducing strategic dependence. Sangay also discusses the recent Tibet-Nepal flash floods, China’s infrastructure expansion on the Tibetan plateau and the implications for Himalayan ecology and water security. He explains why he calls Tibet the “water tower of Asia” and argues for greater regional cooperation among India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh on Himalayan water resources. The interview also examines one of the most consequential questions facing Tibet and the wider region -- the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and succession. Sangay discusses Beijing’s potential role, what India and other countries should do if China attempts to appoint its own Dalai Lama, and the international and geopolitical implications of the succession. Interviewed by: Ujwal Jalali, Principal Correspondent (Foreign Affairs), The Tribune Interviewee: Dr Lobsang Sangay, former Sikyong, Central Tibetan Administration Video Credits: Manas Ranjan Bhui #LobsangSangay #Tibet #DalaiLama #DalaiLamaSuccession #BRICS #ModiXi #IndiaChina #IndiaChinaRelations #China #TibetNews #ExclusiveInterview #Geopolitics #WorldNews #IndiaNews

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