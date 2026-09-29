LPU violence: Uneasy calm after student protests, highway reopens amid campus chaos in Phagwara

A day after complete lawlessness prevailed on the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU), an uneasy calm returned on Monday morning, with heavy police deployment continuing across the campus. Traffic on the National Highway outside the university resumed after midnight, following a blockade by protesting students that had lasted nearly 21 hours. LPU authorities began clearing the trail of devastation left behind after the violence. Cranes were brought in to remove police vehicles that were set on fire on the flyover outside the campus on Sunday night. The Tribune's Deepkamal Kaur reports from the ground zero of violence #LPU #LPUViolence #LovelyProfessionalUniversity #Phagwara #StudentProtest #LPUProtest #PunjabNews #PhagwaraNews #HighwayReopens #CampusUnrest #PunjabPolice #StudentUnrest #LatestNews #BreakingNews

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