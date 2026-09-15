Ludhiana industry blocks Chandigarh highway over power cuts, warns of intensified agitation

Industrialists are suffering production and financial losses due to regular power cuts though the state government claims otherwise. The industry says if still they are not provided with the regular power supply, the agitation would be intensified.

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